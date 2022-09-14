Monster Jam is coming to New Jersey

If you like big trucks and loud noises, do I have an event for you!

It was just announced that the Monster Jam Arena Championship East is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in January.

While there will obviously be competition between the trucks, the organizers also say:

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

One of the trucks competing is Weston Anderson’s Gravedigger:

Monster Jam Monster Jam loading...

Monster Jam Monster Jam loading...

Monster Jam Monster Jam loading...

Another competitor is Armando Castro in El Toro Loco:

Monster Jam Monster Jam loading...

Monster Jam Monster Jam loading...

Monster Jam Monster Jam loading...

There will also be four other drivers/trucks to be named later.

What can fans expect:

…fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series East Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

The event covers three days: Jan. 27-29; tickets are on sale now at: ticketmaster.com.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.