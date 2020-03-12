Monmouth County physical therapist charged with sexual contact

A Jersey Shore physical therapist has been accused of continually groping two former employees.

Lukas I. DeLorenzo, 35, of Neptune Township, was arrested Thursday and charged with illegal sexual contact.

The therapist, with an office based in Manasquan, sexually touched the workers beginning in September while he was teaching them treatment methods, prosecutors said. The reported incidents happened in Manasquan and in Brielle.

Investigators are looking to see whether other victims come forward.

DeLorenzo is listed as a therapist for Manasquan-based Coast Rehab, where a representative who answered the phone Thursday evening declined to comment on the case.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether DeLorenzo had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.