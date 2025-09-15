Since I talk to New Jersey all day long, I can tell you one thing I hear on a regular basis. There are no jobs! But at the same time, I hear employers saying it’s so hard to fill positions they have open.

Here’s a great opportunity to match those employers with potential employees.

The Monmouth County job fair is taking place at Brookdale Community College on Sept. 17.

Photo via Google Screengrab Photo via Google Screengrab loading...

Hundreds of opportunities under one roof

The truth is, companies are hiring; they’re just spread out across every field you can think of. This job fair is bringing all of them under one roof, and the lineup is proof there’s something for just about everyone.

Take Coach USA, for example, Transportation is one of those industries that never slows down, and they’re looking for people to help keep Jersey moving. Or if retail is more your speed, Coach/Tapestry is on the hunt for talent, too.

Healthcare, finance, and technical jobs in demand

Healthcare? You’ve got choices ranging from Diamond Braces to Complete Care Management, even Friendly Connections nursing home care.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

And it’s not just the obvious categories. Colliers Engineering & Design is hiring for technical roles, while Columbia Bank, Flagstar Bank, and First Financial Federal Credit Union are scouting in finance and banking.

Nonprofits, education, and law enforcement also hiring

Nonprofits like Community Access Unlimited and Family and Children’s Services are out there; these are the kinds of jobs that change lives.

Education is on the list with groups like Collier Youth Services and Delta-T Group, while law enforcement is represented by the Freehold Borough Police Department. Even construction and building work is on the table through DeGroat Industrial Group, and biotech with Genesis Global Group.

Photo by Ümit Yildirim on Unsplash Photo by Ümit Yildirim on Unsplash loading...

Job fair details: Time, location, and access

More than 142 employers are confirmed. There will be full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships Meet local employers and explore job opportunities.

More than 142 employers are confirmed to be there. There will be full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships available 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena on the Brookdale College campus, in the Lincroft section of Middletown.

🔴 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. is early access for veterans and people with disabilities.

For more information, click here.

The point is, opportunities are out there. From human services to high-tech, transportation to finance, this fair shows just how many industries in New Jersey are ready to hire.

Next time someone says there are “no jobs,” remember, they’re not looking in the right places.

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈