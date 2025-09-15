Think there are no jobs in NJ? This huge fair proves you wrong
Since I talk to New Jersey all day long, I can tell you one thing I hear on a regular basis. There are no jobs! But at the same time, I hear employers saying it’s so hard to fill positions they have open.
Here’s a great opportunity to match those employers with potential employees.
The Monmouth County job fair is taking place at Brookdale Community College on Sept. 17.
Hundreds of opportunities under one roof
The truth is, companies are hiring; they’re just spread out across every field you can think of. This job fair is bringing all of them under one roof, and the lineup is proof there’s something for just about everyone.
Take Coach USA, for example, Transportation is one of those industries that never slows down, and they’re looking for people to help keep Jersey moving. Or if retail is more your speed, Coach/Tapestry is on the hunt for talent, too.
Healthcare, finance, and technical jobs in demand
Healthcare? You’ve got choices ranging from Diamond Braces to Complete Care Management, even Friendly Connections nursing home care.
And it’s not just the obvious categories. Colliers Engineering & Design is hiring for technical roles, while Columbia Bank, Flagstar Bank, and First Financial Federal Credit Union are scouting in finance and banking.
Nonprofits, education, and law enforcement also hiring
Nonprofits like Community Access Unlimited and Family and Children’s Services are out there; these are the kinds of jobs that change lives.
Education is on the list with groups like Collier Youth Services and Delta-T Group, while law enforcement is represented by the Freehold Borough Police Department. Even construction and building work is on the table through DeGroat Industrial Group, and biotech with Genesis Global Group.
Job fair details: Time, location, and access
More than 142 employers are confirmed. There will be full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships Meet local employers and explore job opportunities.
More than 142 employers are confirmed to be there. There will be full-time jobs, part-time jobs and internships available 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena on the Brookdale College campus, in the Lincroft section of Middletown.
🔴 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. is early access for veterans and people with disabilities.
For more information, click here.
The point is, opportunities are out there. From human services to high-tech, transportation to finance, this fair shows just how many industries in New Jersey are ready to hire.
Next time someone says there are “no jobs,” remember, they’re not looking in the right places.
