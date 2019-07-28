A fire in a Manalapan home has left one person dead, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The blaze happened hours after another fast-moving fire at a home in Ocean County, where a young family in Toms River managed to escape.

Firefighters, including those from neighboring Englishtown, responded to the flames at a residence on Wilson Court in Manalapan on Friday before 11:30 a.m.

As of Sunday evening, identification of the victim was not yet released, pending the medical examiner's autopsy report. Authorities said what started the fire also was still under investigation.

Drone video shared by the Asbury Park Press showed the aftermath of the ravaged property.

Earlier Friday, an Ocean County family escaped from a house fire in Toms River, according to first responders in the township. Flames broke out in the Brookside Drive residence just before 2 a.m., according to police.

A mother and her twin, five-year-old daughters managed to get out without serious injuries, while firefighters also rescued the family's pet dog and cat.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation, as well.

A family friend started a GoFundMe campaign and also shared a video montage of fire damage along with family photos on Facebook:

