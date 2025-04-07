NJ shore beach rocked by strange stones that float on water

🌊 Mysterious stones have been washing up on Jersey Shore beaches

What is the mystery behind these floating stones in Monmouth County?

We still don’t know for sure, but that’s what members of Clean Ocean Action are trying to figure out. They also have the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection investigating, as well.

Monmouth Beach Environmental Commission board member Brian Thompson, who is also a leader in anti-plastic campaigns, notified COA about a mysterious wash-up along the beach a few days ago, according to the non-profit’s Facebook page.

After investigating further, COA staff members found thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands of what they describe as “pumice-like, lightweight, gray, porous stones,” that washed up from Pier Village in Long Branch to the entrance of Sandy Hook.

All the stones are similar in size, can easily fit in the palm of a hand, and they float, COA explained.

Some of the stones appear smoothed or shaped, with faint grid-like marks, suggesting they may be man-made.

While it’s still not 100% clear what these floating stones are, COA has a theory.

“The stones may have possibly been used in industrial, water, or wastewater filtration systems, landscaping, or construction. Recent heavy storms caused flooding, possibly releasing the material into a NY/NJ waterway, ultimately flowing into the ocean,” COA said on Facebook.

COA officials are asking for help in positively identifying these floating stones. If you know what they are, or where they came from, feel free to drop your thoughts on their Facebook page.

One person commented that they found half a dozen of these floating stones in Bradley Beach on Sunday. Another said there were tons of them on the beaches in Ocean Grove and Asbury Park.

