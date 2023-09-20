🔶 A Monmouth County DWI checkpoint will be set up Friday

🔶 Traffic will be diverted so Task Force members can screen drivers for sobriety

🔶 The checkpoint is also meant to educate and deter from impaired driving

MIDDLETOWN — Monmouth County is committed to cracking down on impaired driving.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting, yet another DWI checkpoint this Friday, Sept. 22., from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Route 35 in Middletown, said Allenhurst Police Chief and Task Force Coordinator, Michael Schneider.

During that time, all northbound vehicles on Route 35 will be diverted into the M&T Bank parking lot, just south of Navesink River Road.

Officers from the local police department will work alongside Task Force members to screen all drivers for their sobriety, Schneider said.

He added that, as always, the Task Force has three goals with these DWI checkpoints: education, deterrence, and enforcement.

🔶 Enforcement: Drivers who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol will be removed from the road.

🔶 Education: Drivers will be educated about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.

🔶 Deterrence: The checkpoints will hopefully act as a deterrent for those who may think twice about getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking or using drugs.

