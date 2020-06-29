Monday NJ weather: Not as hot and humid, still warm and potentially stormy

The Bottom Line

On Sunday, a few spots in South Jersey (including ACY) hit a steamy 95 degrees. The atmosphere got violent too, with several rounds of severe thunderstorms — impacts in NJ ranged from over an inch of rain, wind damage, and ping-pong ball size hail.

As we begin the new week, the calendar is ready to transition from June to July. And this week, we'll see moderate humidity levels and an almost daily chance of popup thunderstorms. (No major storm systems on the way though.) Meanwhile, temperatures will be all over the place. The early preview of the 4th of July holiday weekend looks very summer-ish.

Monday

Not as hot and humid as Sunday, but still very warm. 60s in the morning, then 85 to 90 in the afternoon. (Closer to 80 degrees along the week.) With lots of sunshine, it will be a beautiful summer day. Just keep an eye on the sky for a few popup thunderstorms between about 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Just like the weekend, strong winds and heavy downpours are probable from any storms that form.

Tuesday

Let's call it a partly sunny day. And with a storm system spinning over New England, we'll face a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the daytime hours. It won't be a total washout, but radar will be freckled and unsettled. Because of the raindrops, clouds, and weak northeast (on-shore) breeze, it will probably be our coolest day of the week. Highs will be limited to 80 degrees to close out June.

Wednesday

About the same. A mix of clouds and sun will join a few showers and thunderstorms in the neighborhood. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the lower 80s.

Thursday

Heating up again. Mostly sunny, near 90. The lowest chance of storms of the week.

Friday

We're up to the 3rd of July here, which looks like the hottest day of the week. Not all models agree, but in my latest forecast I've opted for inland high temperatures in the lower 90s. It will be partly sunny and breezy. And, surprise surprise, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible around dinnertime.

The Extended Forecast

Saturday is the 4th of July, and the weather looks OK but not perfect. I'm seeing mostly cloudy skies, with a few widely scattered late-day thunderstorms. But I do like the temperature outlook, which keeps high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. That will make outdoor activities much easier than if temps were still in the 90s.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.