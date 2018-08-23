Mom savagely beat in home invasion — NJ fugitive caught

WOODBINE — One of New Jersey's most wanted fugitives has been arrested and will be brought back to the state to face charges for his role in a violent robbery.

Dequan McNeil, 36, of Brooklyn, was found in Pennsylvania with the help of the U.S. Marshals, according to the New Jersey State Police.

McNeil and two other men are charged with forcing their way into a home and "severely" beating a woman while her children were "bound and locked in a room," during the 2016 robbery, State Police said.

After the robbery the three men fled with electronics and other items in tow. Last August, Troopers arrested Justin Farrow, 22, of Wildwood, and Malik Francis, 24, also of Brooklyn.

McNeil was traced to a home in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. He is currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending extradition. When he is returned to New Jersey, he will face charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.

The case against McNeil will be prosecuted by the Cape May Prosecutor's Office. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday evening whether McNeil had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

