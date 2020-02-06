Mom, found dead with kids, had restraining order against dad found dead in woods

PENNS GROVE — Family members and police have identified the three individuals found dead inside an apartment on Wednesday as a mother and her two children.

Their bodies were found at the Penns Grove apartments in Penns Grove when police performed a wellness check following the discovery of a man's body in a wooded area along Sportsman Road in Carneys Point, according to Salem County Prosecutor John Lenahan. Carney's Point police said the man's death appeared to be a suicide.

Lenahan did not reveal the identities of the four deceased people because relatives were still being notified. But Penns Grove police told CBS Philly the deceased were Ruth Reyes, 30, and her children, 5-year-old Euriany and 2-year-old Eury.

Reyes had a restraining order against the man found in the woods, police told CBS Philly.

The man found in the woods has not been identified by name. Family members told 6 ABC Action News the man was Ruth Reyes' husband and he was the father of both children.

