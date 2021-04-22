Mom beat child and woman with belt, West Milford cops say

WEST MILFORD — A mother was indicted and charged with assault after hitting a child repeatedly with a belt, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Lwanda Segura, 34, of West Milford, left visible injuries after hitting the 12-year-old child on May 28, 2020. A 56-year-old woman who tried to defend the child was also injured by Segura, the prosecutor said.

Two children ages 6 and 14 were also present during the assaults, according to Valdes, who did not disclose the relationship between any of those involved in the incident.

The Daily Voice reported that Segura is a home health aide.

Segura was charged with five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of children; two counts of third-degree aggravated assault; and two counts of third-degree witness tampering. She is free pending her arraignment on a date to be determined.

Vales said anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

