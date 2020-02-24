Mom and 2 kids saved from NJ house fire by police officers

RIDGEFIELD — Police saved a mother and her two children from a house fire Saturday.

On Saturday, just after 10:30 a.m., one officer saw heavy smoke coming from a residence on Hillside Street, Deputy Chief Robert Meurer said.

Ridgefield Police responded to the home and evacuated those inside, an adult woman and her two children.

One police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and released from a local hospital, Meurer said.

The fire was put out by first responders from the Ridgefield, Cliffside Park and the Palisades Park Fire Departments.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

