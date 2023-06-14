Mochi donut and Korean hot dog restaurant opens in NJ

This sounds interesting and delicious: a restaurant that serves both mochi donuts and Korean fried hot dogs.

Mochi donuts differ from traditional donuts in that they are made with rice flour, which makes them chewier that wheat flour donuts.

The Mochimoly website says:

This is not your regular donut. First of all, mochi donuts are made from rice flour. They are customized and geared towards young adults who want a colorful and gourmet treat.

Mochi donuts are often found garnished with different toppings such as chocolate chips, sesame seeds, grilled coconut chips, fresh or candied fruit, sprinkled with matcha powder, or cinnamon sugar. Mochimoly offers them as well as strawberry, mint chip, cotton candy, and many more.

Mochimoly also serves mochi ice cream, described as:

Poppable, delicious, and fun, these indulgent hand-held treats are the perfect dessert or snack for any time of the day. If you have never tried mochi before, sampling our mochi ice cream is a great place to start your new obsession.

Another item on the menu might not seem to belong with the others, but it does! It’s a Korean hot dog; a hot dog rolled in mochi batter and then deep fried. The dog is then sprinkled with sugar, but there are a lot of customization options available.

The newest Mochimoly is in Westfield, joining the ones in Park Ridge and Millburn.

