Mob boss shot dead, and a whole NJ neighborhood is shut down

BRICK — The investigation into the man charged with the murder of New York mob boss Frank Cali shut down his entire neighborhood over the weekend.

Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested Saturday at his parents' vacation home on Cadiz Drive in Brick and charged with Cali's murder. The NYPD said Cormello pumped 10 bullets into Cali in front of his Staten Island home on Wednesday of last week.

Comello waived an extradition hearing in Ocean County Superior Court on Monday and will be returned to Staten Island. He has a hearing scheduled for next Monday, his attorney, Robert Gottlieb, told NJ.com.

Police told the news outlet only residents were allowed into the neighborhood and said they were trying to protect their "quality of life." Brick Police did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5 Monday.

Law enforcement officials told the New York Post they expect that Comello will have some "issues" in jail because of Cali heading up the Gambino family. He will be offered protection if he feels threatened and be put into segregation, a former NYC corrections officer told the newspaper.

