🍦 Another Mister Softee shop is set to open in Ocean County later this year

🍦 Mister Softee is hiring for positions at its newest location

🍦 This Mister Softee location will have a coffee bar

BRICK — America’s favorite soft ice cream truck franchise is set to open another brick-and-mortar store in New Jersey.

The Runnemede, NJ-based franchise has announced it will be opening a Mister Softee shop in Brick later this year, but an exact date has not been disclosed.

Not only will Mister Softee be selling its famous homemade soft serve and hard ice cream, but it will also have a coffee bar at its newest location at 2524 Hooper Avenue, located in Red Lion Plaza, Brick Township.

Mister Softee is hiring in New Jersey

If you’re an ice cream and/or coffee lover looking for a job, you’re in luck. Mister Softee is hiring for several positions.

Open all year round, prospective employees must be at least 17 years old, available to work weekends and work a minimum of two-plus shifts. You will even earn cash tips.

“We are hiring and hoping to hire from locals within the community as we always like to become part of the community rather than just exist in it,” according to a Mister Softee spokesperson.

For more information about a job at Mister Softee in Brick, please send an email here.

As of 2020, there are seven other New Jersey Mister Softee brick-and-mortar shops in Beachwood, Pennsauken, Manahawkin, Toms River, Villas, North Wildwood, and Lower Township.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom