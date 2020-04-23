Authorities have recovered the body of an Ocean Gate man who went missing Tuesday after taking out a rowboat just before a major thunderstorm.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that Matthew Conway's body washed up on the shore of Island Beach State Park.

The 67-year-old had taken a rowboat into the Toms River on Tuesday before a major thunderstorm with damaging straight-line winds blew through the region. His wife reported him missing several hours later.

The Coast Guard and State Police, which led search efforts, said Wednesday that his lifejacket and boat were found with no sign of Conway.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said an autopsy would determine how Conway died.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Conway," Billhimer said.

