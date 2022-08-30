Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found asleep

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound and snoozing on Tuesday morning.

Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m.

A search was launched a mile off Cape May Villas that included three Coast Guard vessels and the State Police helicopter.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Johnathan Lally told New Jersey 101.5 that the State Police marine unit found Hosford around 8 a.m. Tuesday on his boat off Dennis Creek about a mile north of the search area.

"He wound up falling asleep on his boat," Lally said.

The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.

