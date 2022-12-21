‘Miss Kim’ responsible for NJ Gov. Phil Murphy’s curious new hairstyle
One of the biggest political mysteries of 2022 has been solved: What's up with Gov. Phil Murphy's hair?
Since first being elected in 2017, Murphy had sported a short hairdo showing off his widow's peak. But this year his hair started to grow out, raising speculation the 65-year-old was changing his appearance for a 2024 presidential run.
During an interview on Fox 5 New York Murphy revealed the truth. It was the idea of the woman who cuts his hair.
"One day six or eight months ago she said to me 'Mr. Murphy, you have no hair. Why do you keep coming in here and cutting it? You should let this grow,'" Murphy told Rosetta Scott. "I said 'you know what, Miss Kim, that makes a lot of sense.'"
Murphy told Scott he is aware of the speculation about the political reason but said that is not the reason for the change in his 'doo.
"That is not the case. That has nothing to do with it," the governor said.
What about the White House?
As for a possible 2024 presidential run, Murphy said he is confident President Joe Biden will make a run for re-election.
"There's no question in my mind as we sit here President Biden is running for re-election. All the signs point that way. He's earned it, he's had a heckuva year. We're going to be behind him 1,0000 percent," Murphy said.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
