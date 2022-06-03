Police: Child strangled, raped by NJ man who climbed through bedroom window

CLIFTON — An Essex County man has been accused of climbing through a bedroom window, and then attacking and sexually assaulting a minor inside.

Andres Vasquez, 24, from Belleville, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

On Tuesday, Clifton police responded to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault of a minor.

Investigators found that Vasquez had climbed into the home and confined the minor to the room before strangling and sexually assaulting the victim.

Vasquez also has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and burglary, third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal restraint, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He has been held at the Passaic County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court — and prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention.

Anyone with additional information about this or other potential incidents involving Vaquez to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born