Police: Child strangled, raped by NJ man who climbed through bedroom window
CLIFTON — An Essex County man has been accused of climbing through a bedroom window, and then attacking and sexually assaulting a minor inside.
Andres Vasquez, 24, from Belleville, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.
On Tuesday, Clifton police responded to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault of a minor.
Investigators found that Vasquez had climbed into the home and confined the minor to the room before strangling and sexually assaulting the victim.
Vasquez also has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and burglary, third-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal restraint, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.
He has been held at the Passaic County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court — and prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention.
Anyone with additional information about this or other potential incidents involving Vaquez to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
