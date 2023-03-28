Mike Trout, Tiger Woods team up for a new South Jersey golf course

Millville’s Mike Trout and Tiger Woods are building a new golf course in South Jersey.

According to the Athletic, Woods’ firm, TGR Design, will be designing the course which will be called Trout National- The Reserve.

The three-time American League MVP grew up in Millville but was born in Vineland, where the new course will be built.

In a statement, Trout said that the course was a dream come true, “And then to add to that we’ll have a golf course designed by Tiger? It’s just incredible to think that this project has grown to where we’re going to be working with someone many consider the greatest and most influential golfer of all-time,” he added.

Trout told Sports Illustrated that he is an avid golfer with a handicap of “7 or 8”; he says that he can drive 330 to 360 off the tee when he’s not “letting it go.” He says he doesn’t let it go full force to keep it straighter.

For me, it’s like anything else I do. I want to be the best, whatever it takes. If it means going to the range or looking at video, I will. I’m not going crazy with it. Baseball always is my number one priority. I just enjoy golf. It’s a great mental getaway from the game.

In addition to the 18-hole championship course, Trout National will include a practice range, short-game area, clubhouse, restaurant, lodging and a wedding chapel.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with a 2025 opening for member play.

