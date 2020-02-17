Mike Rocket performs Steve Trevelise song at Stone Pony

I've known Jersey rocker Mike Rocket since bringing him on stage at the Headliner in 2005 at a Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez benefit. After a roomful of local legends performed all day, Mike asked me to bring him on to about 10 or so people that were left in the room. The way he played with Vini backing him on drums, you would think he was on stage at Madison Square Garden in front of a packed house!

That's the way Mike does things, whether it's performing at clubs all over New Jersey or standing outside the "Today Show" playing and holding signs promoting his appearances. He was kind enough to put me on one of them. So when I asked Mike to work with me on a show intro, he came up with something so great that I play it every night before I go on New Jersey 101.5. Last Saturday night he performed the "Steve Trevelise New Jersey 101.5" song live at the Stone Pony.

"It was Jarod Clemons' Birthday Bash," Rocket said. "I opened the night with just my bassist accompanying me. Later Jarod Clemons and The Late Nights took the state followed by The Eddie Testa Band."

"Later Eddie invited Jarod, Killer, Joe and I up to join him for 'Havin' A Party'."

With that lineup, I can guarantee a great time was had by all!

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: