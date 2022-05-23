MIDDLETOWN — A 10-week-old cockapoo has been returned to The Pet Shoppe, located in this Monmouth County municipality, and the township's mayor reports there has been an arrest.

But little else is known about the resolution to Thursday afternoon's theft of the puppy, for whose return a $2,000 reward had been issued, according to the store's Facebook account.

That page also shared surveillance video of the dog being taken on Thursday, depicting a suspect whom police had described in detail last week.

On Saturday afternoon, The Pet Shoppe said the puppy had been returned and "the theft is under investigation."

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said on his public Facebook page that an arrest had been made.

Middletown police did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

