MIDDLETOWN — A township woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto after ramming into two police cars and the vehicle they had pulled over, according to police.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, Jill Alenier was driving an Acura SUV in the right lane of Route 35 North when she struck two patrol cars in the area of Whole Foods, police say. After striking the patrol cars, she continued forward and crashed into the rear of a Nissan Altima, which had been stopped by police several minutes earlier.

Alenier, 47, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, and received numerous motor vehicle summonses.

Route 35, Middletown, in the area of Whole Foods Market

The occupants of the Nissan were both significantly injured, police say. On Sept. 21, Alenier showed up at police headquarters and was charged by with two counts of assault by auto. She was processed and released on a summons complaint.

"This is a reminder to all, that police and emergency personnel work in a very dangerous environment, to protect the public, which is further impacted by the danger of impaired and distracted motorists on the road," said Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber. "We strongly encourage and remind those who have been drinking or feel impaired, to please designate a sober driver for everyone's safety."

Under New Jersey's Move Over law, drivers approaching certain vehicles with flashing lights, including cop cars, must move over one lane or slow down below the posted speed limit if moving over isn't possible.

Neither of the officers, who were each outside their patrol cars at the time of the incident, were injured in the crash.

