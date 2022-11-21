Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back

Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back

Bet_Noire

MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline.

According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them straight to the North Pole.

Kids have until Dec. 15 to get their letters in the mailboxes, postage-free. The special drop-off locations will be removed after that date.

Mailbox locations:

  • Croydon Hall
  • Middletown Library
  • Middletown Arts Center
  • Tonya Keller Community Center
  • Town Hall
  • Poricy Park Nature Center (inside)

Middletown encourages kids to write their own letters, but Santa may have an easier time responding if they use this template for ideas, the township said. A response from Santa will only be possible if the child's address is included.

Families are asked to group letters from multiple children in one envelope, if possible.

Receiving a letter from Santa is free, but families are being asked to consider making a donation to the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council. That can be done using this page or by texting 732-737-6026.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Middletown, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM