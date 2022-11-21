MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline.

According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them straight to the North Pole.

Kids have until Dec. 15 to get their letters in the mailboxes, postage-free. The special drop-off locations will be removed after that date.

Mailbox locations:

Croydon Hall

Middletown Library

Middletown Arts Center

Tonya Keller Community Center

Town Hall

Poricy Park Nature Center (inside)

Middletown encourages kids to write their own letters, but Santa may have an easier time responding if they use this template for ideas, the township said. A response from Santa will only be possible if the child's address is included.

Families are asked to group letters from multiple children in one envelope, if possible.

Receiving a letter from Santa is free, but families are being asked to consider making a donation to the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council. That can be done using this page or by texting 732-737-6026.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.