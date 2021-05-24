Middlesex County Fair to return for 2021

New Jersey continues to re-open and every day more events are being announced; the latest is the return of the Middlesex County Fair which was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The 2021 fair will be held at the county fairgrounds in East Brunswick from Aug. 2-8.

Alan Habiak, the president and general manager of the Middlesex County Fair Association, told My Central Jersey that they will follow whatever protocols are in place come fair time:

"I know it's not going to be the same, but we're going to get as close to back to normal as we can," he said. "We've been in contact with our rides people, performers and food vendors and they are excited to be coming back and people just want to get out. We're still two months away and hopefully things will be even better than what they are now."

According to the fair’s website, the fair welcomes 85,000 visitors annually who come to experience handmade goods from local vendors, traditional food, fireworks, and carnival rides. There will also be a display of antique farm equipment from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, helping you “explore the rich agricultural heritage that has come to define Middlesex County.”

Some of the entertainment acts scheduled to perform include the music of the Amish Outlaws, a chainsaw artist, the Circus Man, and the Ninja Experience. The fair expects to announce the details of the modified experiences and policies in the coming months. The fair will run from 5-11 PM Monday through Friday, 11 AM to 11 PM Saturday, and 11 AM to 10 PM on Sunday.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

