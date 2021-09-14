Middle Township, NJ teen was missing — her body has been found

Middle Township police have made a positive identification of human remains found in Middle Township on Sept. 8 as being those of Leila Bellamy, the young adult missing since July.

Leila Bellamy, 18, who, according to her Facebook page, was raised in Cape May Court House, was last seen in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township on July 13.

The Press of Atlantic City reported on Monday that Middle Township Police Capt. Bill Adams had confirmed that positive identification of Bellamy had been made.

Members of the Middle Township Police and the State Police discovered the body on Sept. 8 in a wooded section of Whitesboro, near East Lena Street, between Route 9 and the Garden State Parkway.

Officials are still waiting for an autopsy to be completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s office before determining the cause of her death.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Middle Township Police has continued to investigate Bellamy's disappearance through the summer, with help from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey State Police Missing Person's Unit, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with the assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Florence County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department in Florida.

Anyone with any information concerning Leila Bellamy's disappearance or death is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.

