Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen.

The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.

Mini bundt cakes

Some of their cake flavors include chocolate lover classic vanilla, dark red velvet and strawberry shortcake, and a variety of fillings, including mango puree, Nutella, and custard.

Their cakes look totally amazing.

They’re also creative. These cupcakes are for someone who just earned their black belt.

Here’s one you’ll see in your dreams!

Just look at the detail on those flowers.

How about a cake pop?

A 50th-anniversary cake.

That’s a specially made gender reveal cake.

Along with the tempting desserts, they also sell bubble tea.

A baby shower cake with cake pops.

These were made especially for an engagement party: heart-shaped cake, chocolate-covered strawberries and Nutella beignets

What man wouldn’t want a Home Depot cake?

Cookie Monster as a cookie (macaron) is kind of meta.

That’s a pretty cool Spider-Man cake.

All in all, that’s a pretty impressive lineup, and I only showed you a fraction of what AwesomeYo’s Kitchen has made.

