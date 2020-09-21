MetLife Voted one of the NFL’s worst stadiums

Maybe it’s a good thing fans aren’t allowed to watch the Giants and Jets in person this year. The home of both of those winless teams, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, has been voted the 21st best stadium in the NFL by ESPN; excluding the two new stadiums that opened this year in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, there are 28 venues in the rankings.

The formula used took into consideration the following criteria: Atmosphere, Features, Traditions, Tailgating, Location, Cost, and History. MetLife fared poorly in Features (24th), History (23rd), and Location (19th). Its Atmosphere was ranked 17th, Cost was 16th, Traditions was 12th, and Tailgating was 9th. MetLife got high marks for the chants. "J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS!" -- famously led for many years by Fireman Ed -- is a true original. "De-Fense!" -- coined by Giants fans at old Yankee Stadium -- no longer wholly belongs to the G-Men but always feels right in Gotham.”

Its overall appearance did not impress the voters, however, being described as an “oversized air conditioner with unsightly slats" and a “drab hunk of metal and concrete.” It is pointed out that having a winner play there would improve the atmosphere. If you’re wondering how the Eagles’ home, Lincoln Financial Field, fared, it did much better, placing 7th overall. It got high marks for its tailgating experience and for the atmosphere, saying “if you're big into making noise -- especially booing anything and everything -- you'll have fun.”

The top-rated stadium was Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers and the absolute worst was deemed to be FedEx Field where the Washington Football Team plays.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.