EAST RUTHERFORD — As the schedule fills up with games, events and concerts MetLife Stadium announced that it will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

Starting with Monster Jam, the first event with fans at the stadium since December 2019, ticketholders will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before entering, wear a mask or social distance. The stadium will be at 100% capacity with suites and clubs all open.

No cash will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations. Reverse ATMs will be available to convert cash into debit cards without a fee.

The stadium did post "Stadium Safe Protocols," which recommends that ticket holders who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask. The protocols also state that by entering the stadium attendees are confirming they have not been exposed to COVID-19 or have a temperature of over 100 degrees.

Masks will be required for those who travel via NJ Transit and Coach USA buses, rideshares and taxi per federal regulations about transportation.

Tailgating will also be back with the parking lots opening five hours before an event.

Guns ‘n Roses will be in concert on Aug. 5 and a Giants-Jets exhibition game is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Delta variant dominating NJ - here are signs you may have it

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.