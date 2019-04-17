Meteor caught on video shooting across New Jersey sky

A bright fireball streaked across the New Jersey sky on Tuesday night.

South Jersey appears to be the northern edge of where it was seen with most of the sightings clustered in the Baltimore/Washington area about 11 p.m., according to the website amsmeteors.org , which recorded 360 reports along the east coast from North Carolina to New Hampshire.

"It was so bright and large I was left standing there almost in shock," an Egg Harbor Township man wrote on the AMS website.

"There were clouds and it was above the clouds because the sky above the clouds lit up the whole area as it passed," an Egg Harbor City resident wrote.

One person who saw the meteor in Ocean City said it looked like it was "headed for an ocean landing." Another in Somers Point said the meteor said it seemed close.

"The initial brightness was like a very bright burst of sunshine. I thought someone was driving up the road with bright lights on," a woman in Galloway wrote.

Sightings were reported in Absecon, Hamilton in Atlantic County and Mount Laurel.

Egg Harbor Township resident Sean Finnegan said he caught the meteor on his doorbell video. Look in the upper left corner at 0:33.

Below is a similar fireball previously seen in the Jersey sky as caught by a police dashcam.

