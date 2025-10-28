❗ Measles warning issued for Newark Airport visitors

❗ Potential exposure occurred Oct. 19 between 2:15–5:30 p.m.

❗ NJ Health Department urges residents to check MMR vaccination status

Measles scare at Newark Airport sparks statewide alert

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has issued a public health alert after confirming that a non-New Jersey resident infected with measles visited Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal B on October 19, 2025, between 2:15 and 5:30 p.m.

Officials warn that anyone present during that window may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus, which spreads through the air and can linger for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. The department is urging residents—especially parents, caregivers, and health care providers—to watch for symptoms and confirm vaccination status.

Measles flyer (NJ Health Department) Measles flyer (NJ Health Department) loading...

Symptoms and risks: what to watch for after potential exposure

According to the NJDOH, measles symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body three to five days later.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation (encephalitis), and it poses particular risks for pregnant individuals, including miscarriage or premature birth.

Anyone who develops symptoms should call their health care provider before visiting any medical facility to avoid spreading the infection to others.

Measles symptoms Measles symptoms loading...

Health officials on high alert amid rising U.S. measles cases

As of October 27, no additional measles cases linked to this exposure have been identified in New Jersey, but health officials continue contact tracing and outreach efforts to notify potentially exposed individuals.

If someone was infected during the Newark Airport exposure, they could develop symptoms as late as November 9, 2025.

This year, New Jersey has reported 10 measles cases, up from seven in 2024. Nationally, cases have soared to 1,618 across 42 states, the highest level since 1992, according to the CDC.

Measles rash Symptoms of measles infection include a red, raised rash. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

NJDOH urges vaccination and prevention steps

The department emphasizes that the MMR vaccine—administered in two doses—is safe and effective in preventing measles, mumps, and rubella.

Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals remain at highest risk. Travelers, especially those going abroad, are urged to ensure full vaccination before departure. Infants aged 6–11 months should receive an early MMR dose prior to international travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday.

Health care providers are asked to review vaccination records for all patients and staff and to notify receiving facilities before referring suspected cases, to minimize further spread.

For updates, residents can visit nj.gov/health/measles.

