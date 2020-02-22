McDonald’s candles vs New Jersey candle

Would you believe...

Ronald and his pals will be offering candles that smell like...hamburgers.

With this catch:

You've got to burn several candles at the same time, to get the full burger effect.

The "Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack" will include: bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef-scented candles.

Sounds like a lot of work (and matches) to me.

I think that I'll just stick with my New Jersey candle.

It smells nice (like a "traditional" scented candle).

It won't turn off vegetarians (or vegans).

It smells like great radio...and that's enjoyable (as you know).