McDonald’s candles vs New Jersey candle
Would you believe...
Ronald and his pals will be offering candles that smell like...hamburgers.
With this catch:
You've got to burn several candles at the same time, to get the full burger effect.
The "Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack" will include: bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef-scented candles.
Sounds like a lot of work (and matches) to me.
I think that I'll just stick with my New Jersey candle.
It smells nice (like a "traditional" scented candle).
It won't turn off vegetarians (or vegans).
It smells like great radio...and that's enjoyable (as you know).