Mastermind admits postal workers were stealing credit cards in mail

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 22-year-old man has admitted bribing postal workers to steal credit cards from the mail.

Olagoke Araromi pleaded guilty Monday to bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The township resident now faces up to 47 years in prison when he's sentenced Sept. 9.

Federal prosecutors say Araromi and 24-year-old Moussa Dagno, of Harrison, recruited at least six letter carriers and postal service employees to steal credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash bribes, usually $100 per stolen card.

Once Araromi had the stolen cards and activated them, prosecutors say he and Dagno used them to buy high-end electronics and clothing at retail stores throughout the state.

Dagno pleaded guilty earlier this month to the same charges as Araromi and is awaiting sentencing.

Several of the USPS employees who accepted bribes have pleaded guilty to bribery.

Former mail carriers Zenobia Gilmer, Ayesha Troztz and Kyanne Costley, who had delivery routes in Mount Arlington, East Orange and Elizabeth, and Jennel Williams, who formerly worked as a clerk in the Newark Main Post Office, admitted stealing credit cards from the mail and delivering them to Araromi or Dagno in exchange for payments.

A fifth mail carrier, Jacquan Miller, of Jersey City has been charged but has not pleaded guilty.