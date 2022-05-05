Massive surf park coming to Jackson, NJ

If you want to surf the famous waves of Malibu or Waikiki, you may soon be able to do it right here in New Jersey.

Jackson Township zoning officials have given approval to an 88 acre expansion of the Adventure Crossing USA theme park on Route 537, just up the road from Six Flags Great Adventure.

The developer, Cardinale Enterprises, LLC, bills the 5.5-acre man-made surfing lagoon as a "technological marvel" capable of producing more than 500 waves per hour.

Artificial waves will range from two-foot whitewater waves for beginners, to nearly six-foot barrel waves. Multiple wave generators can produce vertical waves over six-feet tall.

With controlled capacity, developers are promising an uncrowded experience for surfers of all levels and without "dangerous sea life."

Surfing is a multi-billion dollar industry and has spawned its own culture and cult following. Adventure Crossing hopes to capitalize on that, as well as introduce surfing to a new generation in a safe and controlled environment.

For those who don't want to "hang ten" on an artificial wave, a 70,000-square-foot indoor water park is also planned adjacent to the wave pool.

A 134-room hotel and new retail and restaurant offers are also in the works.

Adventure Crossing is currently open with multiple outdoor multi-use sports fields, an indoor sports complex, Top Golf, a virtual reality arcade event space.

Local officials have been supportive of the project, despite significant opposition from local residents.

At the April 20 meeting of the Jackson Township Zoning Board, residents expressed concerns about the environmental impact and quality of life issues.

One residents said Jackson would be "a dump in five years." Another residents accused board members "have not cared a lick about what the people have said (about the project) for three years."

Ultimately, the board approved the project 6-1.

The developer did not provide a timeframe for construction to begin or when the water park and wave pool would open.

