Man brought a beach chair to a knife fight in Jackson, NJ

A long simmering feud between two men in Jackson erupted in violence May 11 and ended with one man being hit ih the head with a machete.

Police say the victim may have instigated the confrontation when he drove to a home on East Pleasant Grove home and shouted at suspect Julian Ogle, 20, to come outside.

According to a statement posted on Facebook, Ogle did come out of the house and grabbed a machete from the trunk of a car parked in the driveway.

The other man, seeing the machete, grabbed a beach chair from the same trunk and the two began swinging at each other in the street, police said.

The victim was struck several times by the machete before bystanders broke up the fight.

Investigators say they have videos from witnesses that show the attack, including another from the home kicking the victim in the head.

Ogle, from Wall, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple weapons possession charges.

Ocean County Jail via jerseyshoreonline.com Ocean County Jail via jerseyshoreonline.com loading...

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a severe laceration on his head.

During the fight, police also say a woman in the victims' car was forcibly pulled from the vehicle, thrown to the ground and assaulted.

None of the victims have been identified by police, who say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Jackson Detective Stephen Purtell at 732-928-1111.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

