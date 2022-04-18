Marlton, NJ man admits 2019 robbery and assault of woman, 87

BERKELEY — A 54-year-old Marlton man has pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred in the township in 2019, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Police were summoned to an urgent care facility in Lacey on Sept. 23, 2019, for a report of a robbery and assault that occurred at Robert J. Miller Airpark.

An investigation found that an 87-year-old woman was hitting golf balls at the Airpark when she was approached by a man who pushed her to the ground and hit her in the head with the golf club. He then ripped a gold chain and a gold crucifix from her neck and fled the area.

The woman was able to return to her car and drive home. But a friend then drove her to Urgent Care for treatment of her injuries.

The victim was able to provide detectives with a detailed description of her assailant and his vehicle and was also able to assist in the preparation of a composite sketch of her attacker.

Investigators named David Steen as the person responsible for the robbery and assault.

On Oct. 3, 2019, a warrant was issued for Steen's arrest. Four days later, Steen was arrested in Burlington County during an unrelated traffic stop. He was then taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he's been lodged ever since.

Steen's sentencing is set for June 3, at which the state will seek a sentence of 10 years in prison for the robbery charge, which will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

The state will also seek a five-year prison sentence for the aggravated assault charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

