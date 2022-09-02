Authorities seek public’s help in fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A fatal hit-and-run investigation is underway in Lakewood and authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in the case, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The fatal accident involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist occurred on Thursday at approximately 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Avenue, according to a press release issued Friday.

“We are seeking assistance in locating a full size, four door 'Pepsi Blue' pick-up truck with possible front, driver’s side headlamp damage,” Billhimer said.

The truck was last seen traveling west on Route 70 toward Manchester Township and is believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run death of a Hispanic male riding his bicycle on the shoulder of Route 70, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Harnett with the Vehicular Homicide Unit of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3790, or Lakewood Township Police Lt. Leroy Marshall at 732-363-0200, ext. 5349.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

