Marlboro police rescue teen from burning SUV wreck, seen in video

MARLBORO — A pair of township police officers rescued a teen girl from a burning SUV moments after a crash Monday evening, as seen on body camera footage.

Marlboro Township Police received a 911 call around 6 p.m. reporting the two vehicle crash along Conover Road between County Route 520 and Pleasant Valley Road.

According to police, responding officers found a red GMC Envoy partly in the woods with its front end on fire.

A 17-year-old from Freehold who had been riding in the back seat was partly thrown from the SUV, but was pinned in the wreckage by the other vehicle involved, a black Cadillac Escalade, police said.

As the fire started to spread to the Envoy's passenger compartment, Officers Donna Gonzalez and Robert Kelly used a police cruiser to push the Escalade away from the Envoy, freeing the teen girl, according to police.

The teen, who suffered serious internal injuries, was treated by the Morganville First Aid Squad and paramedics from Hackensack Meridian Health before being flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

As of Tuesday, the female juvenile was in stable condition, according to police.

A second passenger in the Envoy, a 17-year-old male teen from Marlboro, was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Envoy, also a 17-year-old male from Marlboro, was unharmed, as was the driver of the Escalade, a 57-year-old man from the Morganville section of the township.

The crash remains under investigation and so far, no complaints or summonses have been issued.

Drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor, according to police, who also said a cause has not yet been determined.

“If not for the officers’ decisive action, the young lady pinned between the two vehicles would have undoubtedly perished," Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezzullo said. He continued that both officers "acted with swift certainty and relied on sound judgement."

Anyone with information about the accident can contact Marlboro Township Police at 732-536-0100 ext. 1116.

Video clips from the body camera footage released Monday can be seen below:

