All better: NJ marine mammal facility releases 6 grey seals back into the ocean

🌊 Six fully recovered grey seals were released back into the ocean on Friday

🌊 They had been receiving care at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Brigantine

🌊 The seals will soon be up for "adoption" on the MMSC website

BRIGANTINE — It was a glorious day on Friday as members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine were able to return a group of grey seals back into the ocean after nursing them back to help at its facility.

MMSC seal release (Photo Credit: Michael McKenna)

All six grey seals had been admitted to MMSC for various illnesses and injuries.

Now fully recovered and healthy, they made their way back into their marine habitat on Friday, May 11, where they’ll embrace a second chance of life in the wild.

MMSC seal release (Photo Credit: Michael McKenna)

The release was available on Facebook Live, but you can see it below.

Friday’s release group consisted of four male and two female seals including Ocean City #23-050, Surf City #23-052, Seaside Park #23-053, Sandy Hook #23-054, Sea Isle City #23-057, and Seaside Park #23-058.

MMSC seal release (Photo Credit: Michael McKenna)

The seals will be available in the stranding center’s Adopt-a-Seal Program. When you adopt a seal, the money helps provide food, medicine, and general care for an injured or sick seal in the MMSC’s hospital.

MMSC seal release (Photo Credit: Michael McKenna)

Participants will receive a photo of their adopted seal, a seal plush, a custom adoption certificate, and your seal’s biography from rescue to release back into the wild.

MMSC seal release (Photo Credit: Michael McKenna)

Choose your own seal from the drop-down menu on the website or MMSC will select a seal for you.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

