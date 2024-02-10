Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! You need to solve this Very Brady Murder in Atlantic City

The Brady Bunch has gone rogue!

They are behaving badly and an unbelievably, murder ensues! There is only one detective that can solve this Very Brady Murder, and it is you!

A Very Brady Murder is a murder parody, an interactive event that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, and Feb. 24, 2024, as well as Saturday, March 9, and March 23, 2024.

The show will be at 5 and 8 p.m. and held at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. The show will last approximately ninety minutes. Cocktails will be available for purchase during the show.

Canva Canva loading...

This is a fun interactive event where the audience will receive certain clues and try to solve the Very Brady Murder. Solve the murder and you will be rewarded with a prize! The event is perfect for family and friends to get together.

There is also an opportunity to take selfies with the characters.

Was it Marcia, Bobby, Cindy, who did the murder, could it have been Alice? You need to figure it out and once you do, you will get a reward.

Photo by Volodymyr Hryschenko on Unsplash Photo by Volodymyr Hryschenko on Unsplash loading...

It is a great chance for you to play detective and solve a murder from the characters of a classic favorite TV show.

The option of having an early show allows you the time to enjoy the rest of the evening and the many dining options at Resorts.

Tickets are available starting at $35 and can be purchased on the Resorts site.

The 10 Worst TV Game Shows of All Time From boring to overcomplicated to just plain offensive, we've plumbed the depths of the last few decades of reality game show television to bring you the worst of the worst. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom