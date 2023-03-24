Maplewood, NJ bridal shop owner arrested, accused of ripping off customers
MAPLEWOOD — A bridal shop owner has been accused of ripping off brides-to-be.
On Wednesday, Nidelka Mayers was arrested and charged with five counts of theft by deception, according to Maplewood police.
Police said they had been investigating reports from victims, dating as far back as August, of purchasing and paying for wedding dresses through Maplewood Bridal at 1611 Springfield Avenue.
In each case, the dresses were never received and communication with the dress shop were cut off, police said.
The 53-year-old Mayers, a resident of East Orange, was processed and taken to Essex County Jail.
In a post to her personal Facebook page from 2018, Mayers said her love of sewing led her into the field of wedding wear and that she launched her “first bridal collection in 2016.”
Mayers, who also goes by “Nicky,” said she was born and raised in Panama, Central America.
A separate Facebook post shared by Mayers in December was a memory of Maplewood Bridal being open in January 2019.
As of Friday, the shop was listed on Google as permanently closed.
