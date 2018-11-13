Many NJ hospitals great for patient safety. One gets an ‘F’

A new report ranks New Jersey tops in the nation when it comes to hospital patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group report gives 38 of New Jersey’s 67 hospitals an “A” rating for keeping patients safe, which is 57 percent, the highest percentage of any state in the country.

Oregon ranks second with 55 percent, followed by Virginia with 52 percent.

“I think what you’re seeing is just a constant drumbeat in New Jersey.I it’s multifaceted work to provide the best patient care possible,” said Kerry McKean Kelly, the vice president of communications for the New Jersey Hospital Association .

She said that drumbeat is “within New Jersey working across several different layers of healthcare.”

McKean Kelly said the Hospital Association has been working systematically for many years to improve patient care and safety, and the results of the survey reflect that.

She said a number of different factors are considered when determining patient safety in a hospital, including process and structural issues, “so that can include things like leadership systems, and whether they have a culture of safety.”

In addition, she said, the survey takes into account nursing and physician staffing levels, especially in the intensive care unit, as well as specific healthcare outcomes, “so it might examine infection rates or falls of patients that results in harm.”

Also, “it will focus on things like central line associated blood stream infections and the other type of complications that can occur in a hospital.”

She noted all of the hospitals in the state of New Jersey are working together in what is called a High Reliability Organization Collaborative, which focuses on the safety culture within healthcare organizations.

“This includes everything from empowering staff to be able to speak up if they have a safety concern to making sure that the hospital CEO is setting the right tone throughout the organization," McKean Kelly said.

She said New Jersey has a proud history of nursing excellence that is also an important contributing factor for patient safety.

She added while it’s great to have the highest patient safety rating in the nation, “quality improvement and patient safety is a constant journey. You’re never there, you’re never done, you’re never finished. It’s something that has to occur every day within our organizations We’re really proud that we’re making improvements in patient safety, but we know that our work is not done.”

NJ hospital rankings

Below are the autumn 2018 grades from the Leapfrog Group. Click on the hospital for more information about the ranking.

Grade: A

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus

Bayshore Medical Center

Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell

CarePoint Health - Bayonne Medical Center

Chilton Medical Center

Clara Maass Medical Center

Community Medical Center of Toms River

Hackensack University Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center - Elmer

Inspira Medical Center - Woodbury

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jersey City Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

JFK Medical Center

Monmouth Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Ocean Medical Center

Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center

Raritan Bay Medical Center of Perth Amboy

Riverview Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Saint Barnabas Medical Center

Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville

Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover

Saint Michael's Medical Center

Shore Medical Center

Southern Ocean Medical Center

St. Joseph's University Medical Center

St. Mary's General Hospital

The Valley Hospital

University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro (Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center)

Virtua Marlton Hospital

Virtua Voorhees Hospital

Grade: B

Cape Regional Medical Center

Carepoint Health - Hoboken University Medical Center

CentraState Medical Center

Cooper University Hospital

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center

Hunterdon Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County

Newton Medical Center

Raritan Bay Medical Center of Old Bridge

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Saint Peter's University Hospital

St. Francis Medical Center of Trenton

Grade: C

Capital Health Regional Medical Center

CarePoint Health - Christ Hospital

Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley

HackensackUMC Palisades

Memorial Hospital of Salem County

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center

St. Luke's Warren Campus

Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Virtua Memorial Hospital

Grade: D

University Hospital

Grade: F

East Orange General Hospital

