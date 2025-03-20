💥 An Ocean County town wants to help keep drivers alive on roadways

💥 It's launching a high visibility enforcement next week

💥 More than 100 people have died on NJ roads so far this year

MANCHESTER — A high visibility enforcement will take place in one Ocean County township next week.

The Manchester Police Department will join surrounding law enforcement agencies to participate in Goal: Zero, a high-visibility county-wide enforcement detail to confront the staggering rise in traffic deaths that New Jersey has seen in recent years, said Manchester Township Police Chief Antonio Ellis.

Goal Zero Holmdel (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) Goal Zero Holmdel (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) loading...

The next four-hour high-visibility enforcement detail is scheduled for Thursday, March 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. along Route 70. This will coincide with Goal: Zero enforcement by officers in Monmouth County on Route 35.

Between both counties, approximately 55 miles of roadway will be simultaneously enforced.

The goal of Goal: Zero is to change the traffic safety culture and driving behaviors to help keep people alive on New Jersey roadways.

To date, 101 people have lost their lives on New Jersey roadways in 2025, and 13 of those deaths occurred in Ocean County, according to Ellis.

“Law enforcement agencies in Ocean County are dedicated to lowering these numbers and keeping our roadways safe by holding Code: Zero details on the last Thursday of every month from March through September,” a statement read.

When people see the Goal: Zero logo, they should understand what it means. The color of the logo represents high visibility and is the color of pedestrian and school safety. The black bar is a mourning band for all lives lost in traffic crashes.

Remember Me signs to honor each of the 70 victims killed in Holmdel traffic crashes since the 1960s (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) Remember Me signs to honor each of the 70 victims killed in Holmdel traffic crashes since the 1960s (Holmdel Patrolman Matt Menosky) loading...

Patrolman Matt Menosky of the Holmdel Police Department has been the key driving force behind Goal: Zero. It’s because of his effort, that officers from 36 municipalities during 2024’s enforcement details monitored driving behaviors, and issued many summonses for violations such as speeding, careless driving, and distracted driving.

Chief Ellis said he is pleased to bring this important initiative to Manchester Township in partnership with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and fellow officers at the Lakehurst, Toms River, Lakewood, and Brick Police Departments.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom