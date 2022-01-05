Destructive crash in Manchester, NJ blamed on distracted driver
MANCHESTER — Officials in Ocean County say a distracted driver caused a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
The crash at Route 37 and Colonial Drive happened about 2:30, according to police, and involved a car and a large pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer.
According to the Manchester Township Police Department, a Honda was traveling west on State Highway 37 when it stopped at a light at Colonial Drive.
Behind the car was a Ford F550 truck hauling an excavator on a trailer. The truck didn't stop and slammed into the Honda, police said. The Honda then spun into the intersection.
Police say the truck struck a traffic signal, an electronic sign, a traffic sign, and a utility pole; the impact caused the trailer to jackknife.
Amazingly, the driver of the Honda, 53-year-old Elizabeth Hughes, of Jackson, suffered only minor injuries. The driver of the Sano Drilling truck, 47-year-old Robert Moyer III, of Barrington, was not hurt.
The investigation into the crash continues, but police say driver inattention appears to be the primary contributing factor.