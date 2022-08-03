Manchester, NJ 18-year-old doused with gasoline and robbed, police say
MANCHESTER — A 27-year-old township woman has been charged after allegedly covering an 18-year-old in gasoline and robbing him of cash and other belongings.
Eboni Hester was charged on July 28 with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of weapons, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, and theft, in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred more than a month prior.
According to police, on June 21, Hester contacted the 18-year-old on the Snapchat app in reference to purchasing items that the male had been selling. After meeting at Dollar General along Route 37, police said, Hester poured a water bottle of gasoline "all over the victim," then held a butane torch to the victim and forced him to hand over sneakers, clothing, approximately $300 in cash, and his cell phone. She then fled the area.
After Hester was identified as a person of interest, police said, "sufficient incriminating evidence" was recovered, resulting in her arrest.
Police are reminding residents of the "Safe Exchange Zone" that's been set up at the municipal complex — it's a well-lit spot that's under 24-hour video surveillance, where buyers and sellers can meet and make exchanges.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
