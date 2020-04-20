Manalapan man in Covid-19 coma desperately needs your plasma

Michael Parisi is a 45-year old Manalapan man who is fighting for his life at Jersey Shore Medical Center because of COVID-19.

The Manalapan native, who moved back from South Carolina and set up Mike Parisi Tax Consultants with offices in Brooklyn and Colts Neck, and is constantly seen volunteering at Manalapan school events, has been on a ventilator since Easter Sunday. That was also the last time his wife Josephine was able to see him.

He was "fighting strong but has taken a few steps back," according to the Facebook page of Dan Taugher. You could possibly save him with a plasma donation.

What they're asking for simply is anyone with A+ blood type or O blood type who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and is now symptom-free for at least a 14-day period who would be willing to donate plasma to help Mike continue fighting.

If you or someone you know can donate plasma, or for those that are looking for more information on how to donate plasma, please fill out the form here.

Parisi's situation is similar to that of Brett Breslow, who was in a coma at Cooper Hospital and was able to come out of it and is getting better.

Mike's a good man who desperately needs your help.

Also from Dan Taugher's Facebook page:

"I am asking for prayers and possible plasma donations for Mike Parisi, Josephine Parisi’s husband, our son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. If you have ever been fortunate enough to meet Mike and have a drink with him you would know that he’s the kindest and nicest guy and we are desperately trying to help him in any way we can."

Here's hoping you can do so!

