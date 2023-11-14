🚨 Omar Alkattoul used his phone to send the messages out on Nov. 3, 2022

🚨 The threats prompted a statewide increase in security around synagogues

SAYREVILLE — A man who used social media to send a manifesto threatening a synagogue and Jewish people in 2022 was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Omar Alkattoul, who was 18 at the time, used his phone to send out his message on Nov. 3 titled “When Swords Collide" stating that he targeted an unnamed synagogue "for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain."

The manifesto prompted an FBI alert and put the Jewish community on edge with temples urged to take precautions. Law enforcement increased their presence at synagogues. The alert was ended the next day.

Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken (AP Photo/Ryan Kryska) loading...

Only 'LARPing'

In his manifesto, Alkattoul called Osama Bin Laden and Abu Musab al-Zarqaw heroes. It also contains sections on the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and "the 'good' Jews," which states, "Good jews do not exist unless if they convert to Islam."

The complaint said Alkottoul defended the comments as being made in a joking manner and that he was "LARP-ing," an acronym for live-action role-playing. Alkottoul insisted he did not “have the balls” to carry out threats.

"No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship. Protecting our communities of faith and places of worship is at the heart of this office’s mission. The sentence that was imposed today holds this defendant accountable for his hateful words," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement after the sentencing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 school districts in NJ spending the most per pupil These are the most expensive school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these are the districts spending the most per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow