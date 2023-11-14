Man who threatened NJ synagogues in manifesto gets prison
🚨 Omar Alkattoul used his phone to send the messages out on Nov. 3, 2022
🚨 The threats prompted a statewide increase in security around synagogues
SAYREVILLE — A man who used social media to send a manifesto threatening a synagogue and Jewish people in 2022 was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Omar Alkattoul, who was 18 at the time, used his phone to send out his message on Nov. 3 titled “When Swords Collide" stating that he targeted an unnamed synagogue "for a really good reason according to myself and a lot of Muslims who have a brain."
The manifesto prompted an FBI alert and put the Jewish community on edge with temples urged to take precautions. Law enforcement increased their presence at synagogues. The alert was ended the next day.
Only 'LARPing'
In his manifesto, Alkattoul called Osama Bin Laden and Abu Musab al-Zarqaw heroes. It also contains sections on the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and "the 'good' Jews," which states, "Good jews do not exist unless if they convert to Islam."
The complaint said Alkottoul defended the comments as being made in a joking manner and that he was "LARP-ing," an acronym for live-action role-playing. Alkottoul insisted he did not “have the balls” to carry out threats.
"No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship. Protecting our communities of faith and places of worship is at the heart of this office’s mission. The sentence that was imposed today holds this defendant accountable for his hateful words," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement after the sentencing.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
