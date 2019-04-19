Man used dating app to meet woman he raped, police say

CINNAMINSON — A Roebling man is accused of using a dating app to "meet" a woman who police said he sexually assaulted, then abandoned in a wooded area.

Using the "Plenty of Fish" dating app, a Philadelphia woman agreed to meet Jerrell Manson, 22, on Monday in the East Riverton section of Cinnaminson, where police said she got into his vehicle.

They drove to a secluded area of Taylors Lane and River Road, where Manson forced the woman to have sex, according to police. He then stole the woman's cell phone, keys and ID, and drove off. Police said the woman flagged down a car, whose driver took her to a hospital.

Investigators used the same app to arrange another meeting with Manson for another "date," where he was met by undercover officers who arrested him. The ID of the Philadelphia woman was found in the car, according to police, who also located some of her other belongings on the ground.

Manson is also being questioned about another sexual assault in Edgewater Park in 2018 that is unsolved.

Manson is being held at the Burlington County Jail. Police did not disclose the charges against him.

