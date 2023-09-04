Man threatens to kill everyone with a knife at Clinton, NJ tavern

🚨 The suspect threatened a worker with a knife

🚨 The suspect has a long white beard

CLINTON — Police have released an image from a surveillance camera of a man who threatened to kill everyone at a Hunterdon County tavern last week.

The suspect went into Cryan's Tavern on Beaver Avenue in the Annandale section of Clinton Township around 9 p.m. Monday and made the threat after threatening an employee with a knife. He left through a back entrance and was gone when police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches and bald with a long white beard, square glasses, a dark gray shirt and gray cargo shorts.

Clinton police asked anyone with information about the suspect to call 908-735-7233.

Security footage of a man suspected of hold a knife on a employee at Cryan's Tavern 8/29/23 Security footage of a man suspected of hold a knife on a employee at Cryan's Tavern 8/29/23 (Clinton police) loading...

