Man threatens to kill everyone with a knife at Clinton, NJ tavern
🚨 The suspect threatened a worker with a knife
🚨 The suspect has a long white beard
CLINTON — Police have released an image from a surveillance camera of a man who threatened to kill everyone at a Hunterdon County tavern last week.
The suspect went into Cryan's Tavern on Beaver Avenue in the Annandale section of Clinton Township around 9 p.m. Monday and made the threat after threatening an employee with a knife. He left through a back entrance and was gone when police arrived.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches and bald with a long white beard, square glasses, a dark gray shirt and gray cargo shorts.
Clinton police asked anyone with information about the suspect to call 908-735-7233.
