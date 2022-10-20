MOORESTOWN — Police are looking for two people in connection with a recording made of a retail store employee while she used the women's restroom in September.

The man snuck a recording device into a bathroom of Marshalls on Route 38 around 3 p.m., Sept. 25, and recorded the woman from underneath the stall door, according to Police Chief Walter Walczak.

As the man walked out of the store, he took off his glasses and a jacket before reaching his car.

He kept on a T-shirt that read "Cheers to Pour Decisions."

Man suspected of taking video of a woman in a store Man suspected of taking video of a woman in a store (Moorestown police) loading...

An invasion of privacy with consequences

"In New Jersey, it's an invasion of privacy just to peer. To record elevates the level of the crime to a third- or second-degree crime. And to post on the internet that's another elevation in the level of crime," Walczak said.

Walczak said that the man came into the store with a woman who investigators would like to speak with about the incident. She was not with him while the recording was made and may not even be aware of what he allegedly did.

The chief asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department's confidential tipline at 856-914-3092.

In an unrelated incident, a science teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta was charged Monday with taking hundreds of "upskirt" videos and photos of female students as well as having a stash of child pornography.

