Man struck & killed, NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line suspended

A man struck and killed near the Hazlet station led to the suspension of service on the North Jersey Coast Line at the start of the Thursday morning commute.

North Jersey Coast Line train 3204, which left Long Branch at 4:26 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Penn Station New York at 5:58 a.m., struck and fatally injured an adult male just west of the Hazlet station around 4:45 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson.

Thompson did not know why the man was on the tracks as an investigation by NJ Transit police is ongoing.

None of the approximately 20 passengers and crew members on board the train reported any injuries, Thompson said.

Service remained suspended as of 6:45 a.m.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier bus.

